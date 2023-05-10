Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Western Greece, Greece

Municipality of Aigialeia
12
Municipality of Patras
8
Municipal Unit of Diakopto
8
Municipality of Ilida
4
Municipal Unit of Paralia
3
Municipal Unit of Patras
3
37 properties total found
Cottage 2 rooms in Kouroutas, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Kouroutas, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 166,000
3 room cottage in chrysanthi, Greece
3 room cottage
chrysanthi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
3 room cottage in Antirio, Greece
3 room cottage
Antirio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 125,555
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kardamas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in charadros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
charadros, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lechena, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lechena, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
3 room cottage in Zacharo, Greece
3 room cottage
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
1 room Cottage in Kardamas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
1 room Cottage in Lasteika, Greece
1 room Cottage
Lasteika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
3 room cottage in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
3 room cottage in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
3 room cottage in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
3 room cottage in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
3 room cottage in Platani, Greece
3 room cottage
Platani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Granitsaiika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dounaika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dounaika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Mpalas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Mpalas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agrinio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agrinio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Skioessa, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Valimitika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Valimitika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
3 room cottage in kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Diakopto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in makyneia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
makyneia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000

Properties features in Western Greece, Greece

