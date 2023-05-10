Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Western Greece, Greece

6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 165,000
2 room apartment in Diyeliotika, Greece
2 room apartment
Diyeliotika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 90,000
3 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
3 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/1
€ 255,000
2 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/1
€ 80,000
2 room apartment in Kato Kavouri, Greece
2 room apartment
Kato Kavouri, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
€ 105,000

