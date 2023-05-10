Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Western Greece, Greece

Municipality of Patras
11
Municipality of Pyrgos
10
Municipal Unit of Patras
9
Municipality of Aigialeia
3
30 properties total found
3 room apartment in Municipality of Patras, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
1 room apartment in ano koudouni, Greece
1 room apartment
ano koudouni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
€ 72,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 145,000
2 room apartment in Vonitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
2 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 68,000
1 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
1 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 80,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 90,000
1 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
1 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 66,000
2 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 165,000
2 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 55,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 130,000
2 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 95,000
1 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 39,000
1 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 60,000
1 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 28,000
1 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor -1/1
€ 28,000
2 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 50,000
2 room apartment in Diyeliotika, Greece
2 room apartment
Diyeliotika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Antirio, Greece
2 room apartment
Antirio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 90,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Patras, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
3 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
3 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/1
€ 255,000
2 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/1
€ 80,000
1 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 94,000
1 room apartment in Ancient Olympia, Greece
1 room apartment
Ancient Olympia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 60,000
2 room apartment in Kato Kavouri, Greece
2 room apartment
Kato Kavouri, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
€ 105,000
3 room apartment in Vonitsa, Greece
3 room apartment
Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 78,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 100,000
2 room apartment in paralia porobitsas, Greece
2 room apartment
paralia porobitsas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 98,000
2 room apartment in paralia porobitsas, Greece
2 room apartment
paralia porobitsas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 101,000

Properties features in Western Greece, Greece

