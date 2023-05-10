Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Western Greece, Greece

Municipality of Aigialeia
21
Municipal Unit of Patras
15
Municipality of Pyrgos
14
Municipal Unit of Diakopto
11
Municipality of Ilida
7
Municipality of Nafpaktia
7
Egio
5
Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini
5
101 property total found
3 room apartment in Municipality of Patras, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
Villa Villa in plagia, Greece
Villa Villa
plagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
Villa 9 room villa in Egira, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Egira, Greece
Rooms 10
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
Cottage 2 rooms in Kouroutas, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Kouroutas, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 166,000
1 room apartment in ano koudouni, Greece
1 room apartment
ano koudouni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
€ 72,000
3 room cottage in chrysanthi, Greece
3 room cottage
chrysanthi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 145,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
3 room cottage in Antirio, Greece
3 room cottage
Antirio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 125,555
3 room townhouse in ano koudouni, Greece
3 room townhouse
ano koudouni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
€ 129,000
Villa Villa in Western Greece, Greece
Villa Villa
Western Greece, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
2 room apartment in Vonitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
2 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 68,000
1 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
1 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 80,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kardamas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kastro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 90,000
3 room townhouse in Kastro, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kardamas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kastro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
1 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
1 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 66,000
2 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 165,000
2 room apartment in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 55,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 130,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
2 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 95,000
1 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 39,000
1 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 60,000
1 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 28,000
1 room apartment in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor -1/1
€ 28,000

Properties features in Western Greece, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
