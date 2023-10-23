Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Vrontados
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Vrontados, Greece

House with parking, with elevator, with garden in Karyes, Greece
House with parking, with elevator, with garden
Karyes, Greece
Area 88 m²
In one of the most beautiful settlements of Chios. In a green and calm environment. For some…
€50,000
