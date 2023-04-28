Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. demos chiou
  6. Vrontados
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Vrontados, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Vrontados, Greece
2 room apartment
Vrontados, Greece
1 bath 90 m²
€ 100,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios - 90 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir