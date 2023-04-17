Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
  6. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 277 sq.meters in Athens. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,750,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bathro…

Properties features in Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir