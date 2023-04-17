UAE
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ioanian Islands, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
7 room house
South Aegean, Greece
9 Number of rooms
750 m²
€ 3,537,584
For sale 2-storey villa of 750 sq.m on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of on…
3 room apartment
ouzeri eptalophos, Greece
1 bath
201 m²
€ 283,007
Property Code: HPS2802 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Dimarcheiou for €280.000 . This …
2 room house
Potamia, Greece
3 bath
€ 280,000
Property Code: 1492 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for €280.000 . This 170 sq. m. f…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sfakaki, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 308,075
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
5 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 58992 - House FOR SALE in Soligeia Pefkali for €390.000 . This 300 sq. m. Hou…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
335 m²
€ 424,510
For sale 3-storey villa of 335 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consist…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sidari, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 49,690
For sale an old detached house of 75 sq.m. in Peroulades village , close to Sidari , in the …
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 bath
135 m²
€ 353,758
The house is located between villages Nikiti and Metamorfosi 600 meters from the beach. The…
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
53 m²
€ 141,503
Goudi near the center of Athens, apartment of 53 sq.m. 3rd floor airy and bright, in excelle…
House
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
135 m²
€ 373,973
Land for sale 3200sq.m with a house of 135sq.m. There is an opportunity to attach another 11…
3 room townhouse
Kastritsa, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 278,262
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
