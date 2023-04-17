Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
  6. Penthouses

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit, Greece

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Kriopigi, Greece
2 room apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 104,348
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
3 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 168,945
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
Villa 5 room villain Preveza Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Preveza Municipality, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,102,636
Detached home for sale in Mitikas, Preveza of Preveza Prefecture for 1.210.000€ (Listin…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 129,193
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 4/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 58 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 117 m²
€ 150,000
A, Apartment 117 sq.m., 1 level, semi-floor, at residential area, year of construction 1965,…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 70 m²
€ 170,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Kentro 70 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1…
1 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 113,777
A airy apartment of 75 sq.m. situated on an elevated ground floor, built in 1990. It consist…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 347,827
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Villa 4 room villain Nea Fokea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Nea Fokea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 675,778
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 437,268
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 163,976
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …

Properties features in Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir