  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni

Residential properties for sale in Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit, Greece

18 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 128 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bath 58 m²
€ 258,000
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bath 62 m²
€ 620,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- East Attica: Vouliagmeni 62 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,020,000
For sale Apartment of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 1,020,000
For sale Apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 1,150,000
For sale Apartment of 138 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,115,000
For sale Apartment of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
Housein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
House
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
200 m²
€ 2,300,000
Property Code: 1562 - FOR SALE House of total surface 200 sq.m, on the Ground floor Vouli…
2 room housein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bath 170 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: 1318 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 170 sq.m, on the 4 th fl…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bath 202 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 3,000,000
A magical apartment on 2 levels (5th and 6th floor), in the most beautiful and most exp…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Excellent construction maisonette in a complex of 4 properties with exclusive use of a garde…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 41 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 470,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
Villa 3 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 277 sq.meters in Athens. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 730,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,750,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bathro…

