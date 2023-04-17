Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Veria
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Veria, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 roomsin Moschopotamos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Moschopotamos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
Two-level townhouse of 140 sqm, which is located at a distance of 1 km from the picturesque …

Properties features in Veria, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir