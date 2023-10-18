Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Veria, Greece

Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Veria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Veria, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€700,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings in Moschopotamos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings
Moschopotamos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-level townhouse of 140 sqm, which is located at a distance of 1 km from the picturesque …
€140,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Fyteia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Fyteia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 205 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Lazochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Lazochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of livi…
€150,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Veria, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Veria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 310 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of 2 be…
€650,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Veria, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Veria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€620,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Vergina, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Vergina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 169 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of livin…
€165,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Agios Georgios, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 245 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€190,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Georgios, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€180,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Lefkopetra, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Lefkopetra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€120,000

