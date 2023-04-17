Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Veria
  6. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Veria, Greece

7 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Fyteia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Fyteia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 205 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Lazochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lazochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of livi…
3 room cottagein Veria, Greece
3 room cottage
Veria, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey house of 310 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of 2 be…
3 room cottagein Veria, Greece
3 room cottage
Veria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottagein Vergina, Greece
3 room cottage
Vergina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 169 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of livin…
3 room cottagein Agios Georgios, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Georgios, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, …
3 room cottagein Lefkopetra, Greece
3 room cottage
Lefkopetra, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…

Properties features in Veria, Greece

Mir