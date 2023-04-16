Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Velo, Greece

20 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin kokkoni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kokkoni, Greece
2 bath 259 m²
€ 120,000
2 room apartmentin tarsina, Greece
2 room apartment
tarsina, Greece
1 bath 72 m²
€ 75,000
Corinth loutra Oreas Elenis apartment of 72 sq.m. ground floor corner and airy in good condi…
3 room cottagein tarsina, Greece
3 room cottage
tarsina, Greece
1 bath 124 m²
€ 160,000
Corinth Perigiali village detached house of 124sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. elavated ground …
3 room cottagein tarsina, Greece
3 room cottage
tarsina, Greece
2 bath 160 m²
€ 200,000
Ancient Korinth, detached house 160sq.m. on a plot of 1000sq.m. with a large garden, in a ve…
2 room apartmentin kokkoni, Greece
2 room apartment
kokkoni, Greece
65 m²
€ 78,000
Korinthos municipality of Vocha Vrachati area, apartment of 65sq.m. furnished, ground floor,…
3 room cottagein kokkoni, Greece
3 room cottage
kokkoni, Greece
1 bath 230 m²
€ 230,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Vocha - 230 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
3 room cottagein nerantza, Greece
3 room cottage
nerantza, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 3-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin kokkoni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
kokkoni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin kokkoni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
kokkoni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
1 room apartmentin nerantza, Greece
1 room apartment
nerantza, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 70,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin nerantza, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin nerantza, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
3 room apartmentin nerantza, Greece
3 room apartment
nerantza, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin nerantza, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 3-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin nerantza, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 367 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin nerantza, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
2 room apartmentin nerantza, Greece
2 room apartment
nerantza, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 117,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room townhousein nerantza, Greece
3 room townhouse
nerantza, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 118,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Cottage 12 bedroomsin nerantza, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
16 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Velo, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Velo, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 137 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
