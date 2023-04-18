UAE
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Vasiliko, Greece
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 4 room villa
Greece, Greece
3 bath
340 m²
€ 1,200,000
This estate is an area of 20,000 square meters. It is located near the main road leading to …
3 room cottage
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 1-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
2 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 69 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 353,758
Townhouse for sale with an area of 100 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki r…
3 room townhouse
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 99,379
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette…
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
2 bath
58 m²
€ 94,287
Property Code: 1-142 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €98.000. This 58 sq. m.…
5 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
3 bath
240 m²
€ 479,084
Property Code: 3-1044 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €496.000 . This 240 sq…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ligero, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 477,020
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Cyclades. The semi-basement consists of living r…
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 178,883
For saleDuplex of 70 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the semi-basement and the…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 218,634
For sale 1-storey house of 125 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
Villa 4 room villa
Greece, Greece
3 bath
151 m²
€ 310,000
1 room Cottage
alimos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 134,162
For sale 1-storey house of 54 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
