Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon
  6. Vasiliko

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Vasiliko, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villain Greece, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Greece, Greece
3 bath 340 m²
€ 1,200,000
This estate is an area of 20,000 square meters. It is located near the main road leading to …
3 room cottagein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room cottage
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 1-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
2 room apartmentin Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 69 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
3 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 3
€ 353,758
Townhouse for sale with an area of 100 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki r…
3 room townhousein Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room townhouse
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 99,379
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette…
2 room apartmentin Polychrono, Greece
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
2 bath 58 m²
€ 94,287
Property Code: 1-142 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €98.000. This 58 sq. m.…
5 room apartmentin Pefkochori, Greece
5 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
3 bath 240 m²
€ 479,084
Property Code: 3-1044 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €496.000 . This 240 sq…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Ligero, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ligero, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 477,020
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Cyclades. The semi-basement consists of living r…
1 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 178,883
For saleDuplex of 70 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the semi-basement and the…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 218,634
For sale 1-storey house of 125 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
Villa 4 room villain Greece, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Greece, Greece
3 bath 151 m²
€ 310,000
1 room Cottagein alimos, Greece
1 room Cottage
alimos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 134,162
For sale 1-storey house of 54 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir