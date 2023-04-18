Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon
  6. Vasiliko
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Vasiliko, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Fylla, Greece
2 room apartment
Fylla, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir