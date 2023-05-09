Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Vasilika
  7. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Vasilika, Greece

Townhouse 6 rooms in Souroti, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Souroti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Souroti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
3 room townhouse in Souroti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
