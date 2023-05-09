Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Vasilika

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Vasilika, Greece

15 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 345,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Souroti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
Villa 6 room villa in Lakkia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
Villa Villa in Souroti, Greece
Villa Villa
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
3 room cottage in Souroti, Greece
3 room cottage
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Lakkia, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
3 room townhouse in Souroti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Souroti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Souroti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Lakkia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
Villa 3 room villa in Souroti, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 4
€ 390,000
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
