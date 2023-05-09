Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vasilika, Greece

3 room apartment in Souroti, Greece
3 room apartment
Souroti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
€ 135,000
3 room apartment in Monopigado, Greece
3 room apartment
Monopigado, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 45,000
