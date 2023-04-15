Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

18 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale Apartment of 51 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
Townhousein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. There is a fi…
5 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For saleDuplex of 215 sq.meters in Athens There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 400,000
For sale Apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Cottage 4 roomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace.The owners will be …
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 850,000
For sale Apartment of 176 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
For sale Apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
Villa 2 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 660,000
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 4-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 213 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
9 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 840 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 3 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…

Properties features in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir