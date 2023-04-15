Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
3 room cottagein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 207 m²
€ 550,000
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 bath 350 m²
€ 640,000
Vari south of Athens, Miladeza area, detached house of 350 sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m. exce…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 240 m²
€ 560,000
Vari south of the Athens Korbi area, independent house of 240 square meters. corner on a 250…
Cottage 4 roomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace.The owners will be …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 300 m²
€ 980,000
Vari, Korbi area south of Athens: ultra-luxurious corner detached house on a plot of 250 sq.…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 377 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 4-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 1-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 2 roomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 213 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…

Properties features in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir