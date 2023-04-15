Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

40 properties total found
3 room cottagein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 207 m²
€ 550,000
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale Apartment of 51 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
Townhousein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. There is a fi…
4 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 670,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
5 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For saleDuplex of 215 sq.meters in Athens There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 240 m²
€ 560,000
Vari south of the Athens Korbi area, independent house of 240 square meters. corner on a 250…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 bath 350 m²
€ 640,000
Vari south of Athens, Miladeza area, detached house of 350 sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m. exce…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 400,000
For sale Apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Cottage 4 roomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace.The owners will be …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 300 m²
€ 980,000
Vari, Korbi area south of Athens: ultra-luxurious corner detached house on a plot of 250 sq.…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 850,000
For sale Apartment of 176 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
For sale Apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bath 52 m²
€ 170,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- East Attica: Vari-Varkiza 52 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 Bath…
Villa 2 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 bath 580 m²
€ 1,800,000
Property Code: 1470 - FOR SALE newly built 5 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 580 sq.m, 3 l…
3 room housein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bath 250 m²
€ 465,000
Property Code: 1397 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, House of total surface 250 sq.m, 3 levels Vari.…
2 room housein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bath 105 m²
€ 250,000
Ref: 143 - Vari Detached cottage -style house with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Livingroom, 1 Kitchen, 1 Ba…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
A gorgeous townhouse fro sale in the prestigious seaside area of Athens, Voula. The house co…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 660,000
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 377 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 4-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…

