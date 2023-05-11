Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Trilofos
  7. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Trilofos, Greece

19 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
3 room townhouse in Trilofos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
3 room townhouse in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
3 room townhouse in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 510,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
3 room townhouse in Trilofos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
3 room townhouse in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
3 room townhouse in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
