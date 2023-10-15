Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Trilofos, Greece

15 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,05M
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Kardia, Greece
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 287 m²
Floor -1
Tagarades SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 287 m2, 2 Lev…
€595,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kardia, Greece
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
Floor -1
First level ( ground floor ): 1 living room, 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen, 1 bathroom and warehouse.…
€990,000
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kardia, Greece
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
Tagarades SALE Villa 10 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 3 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Le…
€2,80M
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Kardia, Greece
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Floor -1
€520,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Kardia, Greece
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 500 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Wa…
€1,000,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kardia, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor -1
€393,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kardia, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
Neo Risio SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 200 m2, 3 Lev…
€330,000
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kardia, Greece
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 330 m²
Floor -1
Kardia SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Levels…
€800,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kardia, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 540 m²
Floor -1
€690,000
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kardia, Greece
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 310 m²
Floor -1
Trilofo SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 310 m2, 3 Level…
€500,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of one bedro…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€900,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€500,000
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Kardia, Greece
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€330,000
