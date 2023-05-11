Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Trilofos
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Trilofos, Greece

32 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
3 room cottage in Trilofos, Greece
3 room cottage
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
1 room Cottage in Trilofos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
1 room Cottage in Trilofos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
3 room cottage in Kardia, Greece
3 room cottage
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
3 room cottage in Kardia, Greece
3 room cottage
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
€ 510,000
3 room cottage in Trilofos, Greece
3 room cottage
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
3 room cottage in Kardia, Greece
3 room cottage
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
Cottage 13 rooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 13 rooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 13
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
