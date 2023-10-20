Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Trikala Regional Unit
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Trikala Regional Unit, Greece

2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Korydallos, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 2
€240,000

