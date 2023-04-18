Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Trikala Regional Unit, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa Villain Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 649,506
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
3 room housein Lydia, Greece
3 room house
Lydia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 200 m²
€ 150,000
Filippoi,  Detached house for sale, 148 sq.m. and 200 sq.m. with balconies 1st floor, with i…
Villa 3 room villain Megara, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Megara, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,498,101
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Housein Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
House
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
300 m²
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 300 sq.m on the island of Corfu at the constructio…
Villa 4 room villain Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
3 bath 255 m²
€ 1,100,000
Property Code: HPS746 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €1.100.000 . This 255 sq. m. …
Villa 5 room villain Nea Fokea, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Nea Fokea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,498,860
For sale 3-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
4 room housein Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
440 m²
€ 730,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 440 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The first floor consists…
2 room apartmentin Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 68 m²
€ 160,000
The new building with apartments is located only 50 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kalli…
2 room apartmentin Nea Makri, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Makri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 184,859
For sale Apartment of 86 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 169,871
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 485,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 100 square meters on the island of Crete. The windows offer sea v…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 229,825
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…

