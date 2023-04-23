UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Thessaly
Trikala Municipality
Residential properties for sale in Trikala Municipality, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
150 m²
€ 370,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 150 sq.m on the island of Crete. The cottage consi…
House
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
180 m²
€ 300,000
Ligna District This is a classic two-story farmhouse. On the ground floor there is a fully e…
4 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 231,185
For saleDuplex of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
Townhouse
Benitses, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 344,318
For sale 3 maisonettes in Benitses area on the south east part of the cosmopolitan island of…
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
300 m²
€ 795,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 300 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of 3 …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2/1 Floor
€ 157,402
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
3 room house
Nea Skioni, Greece
1 bath
116 m²
€ 370,000
Property Code: HPS3085 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for €370.000. This 116 sq. m. …
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
275 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a liv…
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 456,467
Luxurious bunk apartment for sale in Glyfada, one of the most prestigious southern suburbs o…
7 room house
Greece, Greece
8 Number of rooms
650 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.m on East Peloponnese - Hermionida. The first floor consis…
Villa 4 room villa
Kitsi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 245,941
For sale. A cottage uneder construction in the residental suburb of Thessaloniki. 90% of con…
Properties features in Trikala Municipality, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map