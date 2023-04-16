Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Triandria Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 5 roomsin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 145,000
For sale.The three-level townhouse in the eastern district of Thessaloniki. House area is 13…

Properties features in Triandria Municipal Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir