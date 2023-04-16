Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Triandria Municipal Unit, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale Apartment of 48 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 125,000
Region : 40 Ekklisies
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 36 m²
€ 100,000
Property Code: HPS3618 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €100.000 . This 36…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 91 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: HPS3307 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €260.000 . This…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 88 m²
€ 245,000
Property Code: HPS3305 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €245.000 . This…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 163 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 138,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 37 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For saleDuplex of 162 sq.meters in Thessaloniki The duplex is situated on the second floor a…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 235,000
For sale Apartment of 138 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 86,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 37,000
For sale Apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
4 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 255,000
For sale Apartment of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…

Properties features in Triandria Municipal Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir