Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Tinos
  6. Tinos

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Tinos, Greece

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Ktinados, Greece
1 room apartment
Ktinados, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale Apartment of 38 sq.meters in Cyclades. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir