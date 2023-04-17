UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
South Aegean
Pool Residential properties for sale in Tinos Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Tinos
2
Tinos
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
222 m²
€ 570,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath
166 m²
€ 460,000
Property Code: HPS2929 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €460.000. This 166 sq. m. …
1 room apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
1 bath
45 m²
€ 99,000
This apartment is located in Nea Skioni village at a distance only 350 meters from the beach…
3 room house
Athens, Greece
3 bath
€ 120,000
This is a traditional country home for sale in Kissamos, Chania, set in the beautiful villag…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 163,976
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
200 m²
€ 909,665
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki reg…
4 room house
Greece, Greece
150 m²
€ 384,081
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 150 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, the …
2 room apartment
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
1 bath
64 m²
€ 140,000
Property Code: 1425 - Exclusivity FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surf…
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Marathitis, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 576,399
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
2 room apartment
Plagiari, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 107,330
For sale Apartment of 121 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room townhouse
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 467,082
For sale old construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonet…
Villa 4 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
4 bath
420 m²
€ 1,642,021
Property Code: 4-589 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for €1.700.000 . This 420 sq. m. fur…
