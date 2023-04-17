Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Tinos Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Tinos
2
Tinos
1
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bath 95 m²
€ 200,000
The apartments are located at the end of a quiet summer village which is named Kalyves in Si…
9 room housein Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
9 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
430 m²
€ 1,061,275
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 430 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The basement cons…
2 room apartmentin Chaidari, Greece
2 room apartment
Chaidari, Greece
1 bath 73 m²
€ 100,000
1 room apartmentin Skala Fourkas, Greece
1 room apartment
Skala Fourkas, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 77,516
For sale Apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
3 room apartmentin Kalandra, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalandra, Greece
1 bath 140 m²
€ 300,000
Property Code: HPS2679 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kalandra for €300.000 . This 140 s…
Villa 5 room villain Greece, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Greece, Greece
5 bath 350 m²
€ 730,000
Located in the Ropa Valley, in the center of Corfu, it is a large luxury 2 -storey villa for…
2 room apartmentin Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment
Flogita, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath -1/1 Floor
€ 59,628
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the semi-base…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Agrafi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agrafi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 198,758
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 3 room villain Polychrono, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
2 bath 125 m²
€ 375,000
Property Code: HPS3285 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €375.000 . This 125 sq. m.…
4 room housein Chaniotis, Greece
4 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
3 bath 200 m²
€ 780,000
Luxury villa is located in a popular tourist village named Hanioti on the hill with a fantas…
1 room apartmentin Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 room apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 58903 - Apartment FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €80.000. This 50 sq. m. Apartmen…
5 room housein Trilofos, Greece
5 room house
Trilofos, Greece
3 bath 500 m²
€ 1,000,000
Property Code: HPR2990 - House FOR SALE in Thermaikos Center for €1.000.000 . This 500 sq. m…

