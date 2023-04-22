Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Thira Regional Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Monolithos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
1 room Cottage in Chora, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chora, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 1-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Cyclades. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…

