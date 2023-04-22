Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Thira Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Thira
5
Thira Municipal Unit
4
Municipality of Sikinos
2
Fira
1
Ia Municipal Unit
1
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Fira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Fira, Greece
4 bath 450 m²
€ 1,500,000
Cottage in Oia, Greece
Cottage
Oia, Greece
150 m²
€ 2,000,000
Santorini island (Oia) Erasmos Real estate recommends an unfinished house (in concrete) 150s…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Perivolos (Perissa), Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Perivolos (Perissa), Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 2,000,000
Santorini Island at Perivolos, one of the best part of the island, Erasmos Real Estate recom…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alopronia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alopronia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 114 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
3 room cottage in Karterados, Greece
3 room cottage
Karterados, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Santorini. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
1 room Cottage in Chora, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chora, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 1-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Cyclades. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
3 room cottage in Emporio, Greece
3 room cottage
Emporio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 192,000
For sale one level house of 120 sq.m. on a plot of land 440 sq.m. in Emporeio area, Santorin…

Properties features in Thira Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
