Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Thira

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Thira Municipal Unit, Greece

Fira
4
2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Monolithos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
3 room cottagein Karterados, Greece
3 room cottage
Karterados, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Santorini. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…

Properties features in Thira Municipal Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir