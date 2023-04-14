Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Thessaly, Greece

Larissa
9
Municipality of Larissa
9
Leptokarya
3
Litochoro
3
South Pilio Municipality
2
Volos Municipality
2
Nea Anchialos
1
Platamonas
1
13 properties total found
Townhousein Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Egani, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Egani, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The gro…
Townhousein Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette…
3 room townhousein Leptokarya, Greece
3 room townhouse
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 138 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Volos Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Volos Municipality, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kato Sotiritsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Sotiritsa, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 85,000
For sale maisonette of 68 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhousein Milina, Greece
3 room townhouse
Milina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
3 room townhousein Litochoro, Greece
3 room townhouse
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 154 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 75,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The s…
Townhouse 10 bedroomsin Nea Anchialos, Greece
Townhouse 10 bedrooms
Nea Anchialos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground…

