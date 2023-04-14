Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Thessaly, Greece

Larissa
149
Municipality of Larissa
149
Leptokarya
88
Litochoro
39
South Pilio Municipality
13
Volos Municipality
11
Platamonas
10
Zagora - Mouresi Municipality
7
Show more
135 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Townhousein Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 5 room villain Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room apartmentin Platamonas, Greece
3 room apartment
Platamonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 193,000
For sale Apartment of 99 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
2 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
3 room cottagein Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 247,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
2 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
3 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
4 room apartmentin Giannota, Greece
4 room apartment
Giannota, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
3 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
4 room apartmentin Zagora, Greece
4 room apartment
Zagora, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the ground …
4 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
4 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 89,900
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
For sale 0-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Skotina, Greece
3 room cottage
Skotina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Giannota, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannota, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of l…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Giannota, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannota, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground …
1 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
Villa 6 room villain Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 4 room villain Litochoro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Litochoro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 624 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Ksorychti, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ksorychti, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 4 bedr…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room cottagein Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
1 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 48 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
Villa Villain Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Villa Villa
Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale villa of 290 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the sea, the mou…

Properties features in Thessaly, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir