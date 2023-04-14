Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Thessaly, Greece

Larissa
105
Municipality of Larissa
105
Leptokarya
68
Litochoro
22
South Pilio Municipality
13
Platamonas
9
Volos Municipality
8
Zagora - Mouresi Municipality
6
140 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Townhousein Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 5 room villain Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottagein Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 247,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 roomsin Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 0-storey house of 126 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Ksorychti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ksorychti, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor c…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Ionia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Ionia, Greece
103 m²
€ 150,000
Cottage 5 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
For sale 0-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Villa 2 room villain Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Skotina, Greece
3 room cottage
Skotina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
2 room housein Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
2 room house
Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 140,000
Traditional house just 100m from the main square. Completely renovated in 2018: installation…
Villa 4 room villain Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Giannota, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannota, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of l…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Giannota, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannota, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground …
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Skotina, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
Villa 9 room villain Skiathos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Skiathos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 8 bath 640 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
The Villa is situated on the island of Skiathos, Skiathos is located 255 kilometers from Ath…
Villa 6 room villain Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 4 room villain Litochoro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Litochoro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 624 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Ksorychti, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ksorychti, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 4 bedr…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room cottagein Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 225,000
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
3 room cottagein Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa Villain Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Villa Villa
Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale villa of 290 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the sea, the mou…

Properties features in Thessaly, Greece

