Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Thessaly, Greece

Larissa
78
Municipality of Larissa
78
Leptokarya
55
Litochoro
15
Platamonas
7
South Pilio Municipality
6
Volos Municipality
4
Zagora - Mouresi Municipality
4
Show more
Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Skotina, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
3 room cottagein Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …

Properties features in Thessaly, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir