Seaview Cottages for Sale in Thessaly, Greece

73 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 247,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
For sale 0-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
11 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnific…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Mouresi, Greece
9 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 199,900
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 688 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnific…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrinitsa, Greece
9 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey house of 314 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 76,000
For sale cottage under construction, with area of 100 sq.m, in Olympic cost. Cottage consist…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
1 room Cottage
Milina, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
