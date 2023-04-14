Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Thessaly, Greece

Larissa
78
Municipality of Larissa
78
Leptokarya
55
Litochoro
15
Platamonas
7
South Pilio Municipality
6
Volos Municipality
4
Zagora - Mouresi Municipality
4
Show more
Cottage To archive
Clear all
95 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottagein Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 247,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 roomsin Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Litochoro, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 0-storey house of 126 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Ksorychti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ksorychti, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor c…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Ionia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Ionia, Greece
103 m²
€ 150,000
Cottage 5 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
For sale 0-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Skotina, Greece
3 room cottage
Skotina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Giannota, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannota, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of l…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Giannota, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannota, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground …
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Skotina, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 roomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 225,000
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
3 room cottagein Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
We offer to your attention a house located on the first line only 5 meters from the sea shor…
1 room Cottagein Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnific…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 4-storey house of 288 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottagein byzitsa, Greece
3 room cottage
byzitsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of one b…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Mouresi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Mouresi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
1 room Cottagein Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
3 room cottagein Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 199,900
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…

Properties features in Thessaly, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir