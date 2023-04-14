Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Thessaly, Greece

Larissa
44
Municipality of Larissa
44
Leptokarya
20
Litochoro
17
Volos Municipality
3
Elassona Municipality
2
Nea Ionia
2
Platamonas
1
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
30 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Platamonas, Greece
3 room apartment
Platamonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 193,000
For sale Apartment of 99 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
2 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
2 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
3 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
4 room apartmentin Giannota, Greece
4 room apartment
Giannota, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
3 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
4 room apartmentin Zagora, Greece
4 room apartment
Zagora, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale Apartment of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the ground …
4 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
4 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 89,900
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
1 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
1 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 48 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Larissa, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the groun…
3 room apartmentin Stagiates, Greece
3 room apartment
Stagiates, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
3 room apartmentin Nea Ionia, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Ionia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 103 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
3 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
3 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
2 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 68 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
2 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 117,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
2 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
3 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
3 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For saleDuplex of 135 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast The duplex is situated on the first flo…
2 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 97 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
2 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
2 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
2 room apartmentin Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
2 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
2 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
1 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 52 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
1 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 43,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
2 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
2 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…

Properties features in Thessaly, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir