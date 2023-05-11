UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Villa
Clear all
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 4 room villa
Sykamino, Greece
6
4
1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Ilia, Greece
9
6
2
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 4 room villa
Litochoro, Greece
6
4
3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 624 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 5 room villa
demos chalkideon, Greece
8
4
1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Loukas, Greece
6
4
1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 3 room villa
Pinakates, Greece
5
3
2
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
Villa Villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1
1
€ 630,000
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
Villa 6 room villa
Eretria, Greece
8
4
1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
7
3
1
€ 399,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 2 room villa
Magoula, Greece
3
2
1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa Villa
Pinakates, Greece
1
1
€ 5,250,000
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the village of Southern Pelion, near Volos. Great Deluxe…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agii Pantes, Greece
10
6
1
€ 1,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
Villa 6 room villa
Theologos, Greece
8
3
1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
Villa 9 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
16
8
2
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
13
7
1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 room villa
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
5
2
€ 1,250,000
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …
Villa 9 room villa
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
11
4
3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 7 bedr…
Villa 3 room villa
Avlida Beach, Greece
5
2
1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
9
5
1
€ 690,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa Villa
Theologos, Greece
1
1
€ 680,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There are solar panels for water heating,…
Villa 6 room villa
Achladias, Greece
7
5
1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in the Sporades. The ground floor consists of 4 bed…
Villa 3 room villa
Theologos, Greece
4
3
1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Villa 5 room villa
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
7
5
1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 6 room villa
Theologos, Greece
8
5
1
€ 780,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 …
Villa 6 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
8
2
2
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 5 room villa
Platamonas, Greece
8
5
5
€ 800,000
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
Villa 6 room villa
Panorama, Greece
8
8
1
€ 1,650,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 910 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 2 room villa
Sykamino, Greece
5
3
1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one shower…
