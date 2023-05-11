Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

Villa Villa in Loukisia, Greece
Villa Villa
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the sea, the mo…
Villa 5 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Tragana, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Tragana, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
Villa 4 room villa in Kenourgio, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kenourgio, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
Villa 2 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 4 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Ilia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Ilia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 6 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 4 room villa in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 624 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Ksorychti, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ksorychti, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 4 bedr…
Villa 5 room villa in demos chalkideon, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos chalkideon, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa Villa in Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Villa Villa
Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale villa of 290 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the sea, the mou…
Villa 5 room villa in Agios Loukas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Loukas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 3 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 room villa in Volos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Volos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
Villa 3 room villa in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
Villa 6 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa Villa in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
Villa 6 room villa in Eretria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 399,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa Villa in Pinakates, Greece
Villa Villa
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 5,250,000
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the village of Southern Pelion, near Volos. Great Deluxe…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Agii Pantes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agii Pantes, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
€ 1,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
Villa 2 room villa in Achladias, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Achladias, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 212,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 85 sq.meters in the Sporades. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 5 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 6 room villa in Drosia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Drosia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 6 room villa in Theologos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
Villa 9 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 room villa in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …

Properties features in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

