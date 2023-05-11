UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Villas
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Chalkida
21
demos chalkideon
21
Larissa
16
Municipality of Larissa
16
Leptokarya
10
South Pilio Municipality
5
Eretria
3
Litochoro
3
Municipality of Tanagra
3
Skiathos
3
Skiathos Municipality
3
Villa
41 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa Villa
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 690,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the sea, the mo…
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
6
2
3
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Tragana, Greece
7
1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
Villa 4 room villa
Kenourgio, Greece
4
1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
Villa 4 room villa
Sykamino, Greece
6
4
1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 6 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
7
6
1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 4 room villa
Litochoro, Greece
6
4
3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 624 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ksorychti, Greece
10
5
2
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 4 bedr…
Villa Villa
Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
1
1
€ 500,000
For sale villa of 290 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the sea, the mou…
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Loukas, Greece
6
4
1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 3 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
5
3
3
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 room villa
Volos Municipality, Greece
9
4
1
€ 780,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
Villa 3 room villa
Pinakates, Greece
5
3
2
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
Villa 6 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
8
4
1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa Villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1
1
€ 630,000
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
Villa 6 room villa
Eretria, Greece
8
4
1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
7
3
1
€ 399,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 2 room villa
Magoula, Greece
3
2
1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agii Pantes, Greece
10
6
1
€ 1,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
Villa 3 room villa
Delphi, Greece
5
2
1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Arachova. The first floor consists of living roo…
Villa 2 room villa
Achladias, Greece
3
1
1
€ 212,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 85 sq.meters in the Sporades. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
Villa 3 room villa
Arachova, Greece
4
2
1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
6
2
1
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
8
3
1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 6 room villa
Drosia, Greece
8
3
1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 6 room villa
Theologos, Greece
8
3
1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
Villa 9 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
16
8
2
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
13
7
1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 room villa
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
5
2
€ 1,250,000
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …
Villa 5 room villa
demos chalkideon, Greece
6
3
1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
