Pool Residential properties for sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

37 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms in Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 358,000
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage in Oropos, Greece
Cottage
Oropos, Greece
Area 600 m²
€ 220,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Oropos 600 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
Villa 4 room villa in Sykamino, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sykamino, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Ilia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Ilia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 4 room villa in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 624 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 5 room villa in demos chalkideon, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos chalkideon, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 5 room villa in Agios Loukas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Loukas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 3 room villa in Pinakates, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 3 bedr…
Villa Villa in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
We are pleased to offer you a magnificent villa in the picturesque village in the east of Pe…
Villa 6 room villa in Eretria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 399,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 2 room villa in Magoula, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa Villa in Pinakates, Greece
Villa Villa
Pinakates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 5,250,000
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the village of Southern Pelion, near Volos. Great Deluxe…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Agii Pantes, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agii Pantes, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
€ 1,550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 b…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in demos dirphyon - messapion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
demos dirphyon - messapion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Townhouse in Galaxidi, Greece
Townhouse
Galaxidi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,250,000
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has one level. A magnificent …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Avlida Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey house of 316 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 6 room villa in Theologos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
Villa 9 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 room villa in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
We offer for sale secluded villa in south Pelion. The villa features 3 double bedrooms (oak …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chalkoutsi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Villa 9 room villa in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of 7 bedr…
Villa 3 room villa in Avlida Beach, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa Villa in Theologos, Greece
Villa Villa
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There are solar panels for water heating,…
Villa 6 room villa in Achladias, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Achladias, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 640 sq.meters in the Sporades. The ground floor consists of 4 bed…

