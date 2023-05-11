Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

Leptokarya
89
Litochoro
39
Nea Palatia
28
Eretria
16
demos istiaias-aidepsou
14
Municipality of Thiva
13
South Pilio Municipality
13
demos molou - agiou konstantinou
11
Show more
262 properties total found
1 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 43,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
Villa Villa in Loukisia, Greece
Villa Villa
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the sea, the mo…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 177 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 5 levels. The …
2 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale duplex of 83 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
1 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 115,000
For sale duplex of 97 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the semi-bas…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Townhouse in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 5 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room apartment in Platamonas, Greece
3 room apartment
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 193,000
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Tragana, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Tragana, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
Villa 4 room villa in Kenourgio, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kenourgio, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
3 room cottage in Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 247,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
2 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
2 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 75,000
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
1 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 55,000
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 2/1
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
3 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
Cottage 6 rooms in Lihada, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Lihada, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 163 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The ow…
1 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 65,000
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
3 room cottage in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The own…
Cottage 5 rooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
For sale 0-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 2 room villa in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room townhouse in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…

Properties features in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir