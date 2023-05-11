UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Leptokarya
89
Litochoro
39
Nea Palatia
28
Eretria
16
demos istiaias-aidepsou
14
Municipality of Thiva
13
South Pilio Municipality
13
demos molou - agiou konstantinou
11
Platamonas
11
Volos Municipality
11
demos delphon
10
Municipal Unit of Thebes
10
Municipality of Tanagra
8
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras
7
Zagora - Mouresi Municipality
7
Amarynthos
6
Loutra Edipsou
4
Nea Artaki
4
Skiathos
4
Skiathos Municipality
4
Show more
Show less
Clear all
262 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
2
1
1
€ 43,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
Villa Villa
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 690,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the sea, the mo…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
5
2
4
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 177 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 5 levels. The …
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3
2
2
€ 130,000
For sale duplex of 83 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3
1
2
€ 115,000
For sale duplex of 97 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the semi-bas…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
6
3
3
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7
2
3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Townhouse
Litochoro, Greece
2
2
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
7
2
2
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
6
2
3
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room apartment
Platamonas, Greece
4
1
1
€ 193,000
For sale apartment of 99 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Tragana, Greece
7
1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
Villa 4 room villa
Kenourgio, Greece
4
1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
3 room cottage
Litochoro, Greece
5
2
2
€ 247,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2
1
€ 60,000
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3
1
1/1
€ 75,000
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
2
1
1/1
€ 55,000
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
2
2/1
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3
1
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
6
2
2
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
Cottage 6 rooms
Lihada, Greece
6
1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 163 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The ow…
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
1
1
1/1
€ 65,000
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
3
1
€ 168,000
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The own…
Cottage 5 rooms
Leptokarya, Greece
5
2
€ 199,900
For sale 0-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
6
2
1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 2 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
5
2
2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 217 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
3
1
1
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
11
4
3
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room townhouse
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
4
2
1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
11
5
1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
9
Properties features in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map