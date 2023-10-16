Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Thessaly and Central Greece
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

Chalkida
100
Leptokarya
64
Litochoro
19
Eretria
16
Nea Palatia
16
South Pilio Municipality
13
Municipality of Istia-Aidipsos
10
Municipality of Delphi
9
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
293 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€240,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 261 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€320,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view in Magoula, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,40M
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of l…
€440,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Kakoperato, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Kakoperato, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 81 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€250,000
3 room house in Elassona Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Vatopedi village 3 km from the beach and 5 km from Me…
€410,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 181 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 4 levels. The …
€210,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Artaki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 195 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonett…
€310,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Orei, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Orei, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey house of 255 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€230,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Loukisia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€375,000
3 room cottage in Chalkoutsi, Greece
3 room cottage
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 249 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€180,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€390,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€265,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Achladias, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Achladias, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€330,000
3 room cottage in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
3 room cottage
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€170,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loukisia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the sea, the mo…
€690,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€150,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€250,000
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€140,000
3 room house in Elassona Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
This house is situated in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village 400 meters from the great sandy…
€167,500
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€145,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€360,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Markopoulo Oropou 120 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms…
€130,000
9 room house in Elassona Municipality, Greece
9 room house
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
The villa is located in Vatopedi village 3 km from the beach and in the suburbs of Metamorfo…
€645,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kenourgio, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kenourgio, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
€600,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€247,000
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
€358,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
€280,000

Property types in Thessaly and Central Greece

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir