Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

Larissa
77
Municipality of Larissa
77
Leptokarya
55
Nea Palatia
17
Litochoro
13
Eretria
11
demos istiaias-aidepsou
8
Platamonas
8
Show more
Cottage To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms in Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 358,000
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage in Oropos, Greece
Cottage
Oropos, Greece
Area 600 m²
€ 220,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Oropos 600 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in demos dirphyon - messapion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
demos dirphyon - messapion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
3 room cottage in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Avlida Beach, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey house of 316 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…

Properties features in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir